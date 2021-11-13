It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
This evening in Munster: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. I…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. T…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's to…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are exp…
Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Friday. It looks …