Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.