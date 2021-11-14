Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN
This evening in Munster: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Munster pe…
This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumula…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are exp…