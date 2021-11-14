 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

