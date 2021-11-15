Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:05 PM CST until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN
