Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN
Slightly warmer, but temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely here.
Isolated showers this morning as a warm front works over us. A very pleasant afternoon though and remarkably warm on Thursday. Our next cold front is not far away...get all the details here.
Temperatures in upper 40s this morning and only getting colder this afternoon thanks to a strong cold front. Snow chance returns for Saturday! Track the temperatures and snow in our weekend forecast.
