Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
