Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.