Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN
