Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST.