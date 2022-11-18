It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
Snow showers with an area of low pressure today and a cold front tomorrow. Lake effect snow expected behind both. See when snow is most likely both days and how much is expected to fall here.
Rain and snow showers in NWI today, but more towards Chicago. The activity is shifting our way for Wednesday though. Find out when showers are most likely and how much snow is expected to fall here.
Slightly warmer, but temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
Munster's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for tem…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.