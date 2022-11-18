Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.