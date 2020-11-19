 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 9AM CST THU until 4PM CST THU. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

