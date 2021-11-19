Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Munster, IN
