Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer for Saturday and Saturday night, but then showers will make a comeback. Track the temps and rain in our weekend forecast.
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is once again in effect for most of Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Warming up! Here's your full forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Scattered showers a…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in th…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead,…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. …
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.