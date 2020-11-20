Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Munster, IN

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until 2AM CST FRI. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.