Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.