Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Monday, with temperatures i…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lo…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…