Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.