It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Munster: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lo…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%…