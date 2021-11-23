Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Munster, IN
