Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds W …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. There is a …
Snow showers with an area of low pressure today and a cold front tomorrow. Lake effect snow expected behind both. See when snow is most likely both days and how much is expected to fall here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see …