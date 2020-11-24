Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 9AM CST TUE until 6AM CST WED. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.