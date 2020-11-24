 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 9AM CST TUE until 6AM CST WED. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

