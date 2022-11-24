Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds W …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. There is a …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.