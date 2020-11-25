 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 3AM CST WED. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

