Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 3AM CST WED. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.