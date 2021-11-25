 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts