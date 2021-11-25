Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.