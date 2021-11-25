Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
