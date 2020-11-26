 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 3AM CST THU. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

