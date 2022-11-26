Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mun…
A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Models ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds W …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecas…