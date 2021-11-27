Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
For the drive home in Munster: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Fri…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees …
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
This evening in Munster: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Munster could see periods o…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.