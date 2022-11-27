Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.