Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Munster, IN
Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our complete Thanksgiving weekend forecast.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.
