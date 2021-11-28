Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.