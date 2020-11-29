Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 4AM CST SUN. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.