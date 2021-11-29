 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

