Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Munster, IN
