Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Munster, IN
