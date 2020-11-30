 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Munster, IN

{{featured_button_text}}

Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 3AM CST MON until 9PM CST MON. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts