Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

