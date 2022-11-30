It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Munster, IN
