 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts