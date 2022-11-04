Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.