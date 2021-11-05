 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

