Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN
