Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 9:22 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN
