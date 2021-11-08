Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.