Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving late Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to Northwest Indiana in our updated forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should rea…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It …