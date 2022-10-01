Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Even cooler today than Monday thanks to another cold front. Just a few showers this afternoon, but a good chance of rain Tuesday night. Find out how long the rain will stick around here.
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures today in the Region. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Near record cold temperatures this morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. Find out how much temps will rise for Friday and when our next rain chance is here.
Lake effect showers will continue in Northwest Indiana Wednesday. We'll dry out by sunset, but then temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for Thursday here.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
