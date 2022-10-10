Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Munster, IN
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to Northwest Indiana today. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
Dry much of Wednesday, but showers will begin to push in late this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight and stick around Thursday as a cold front moves in. Get all the details in our weather update.
Chilly with lake effect showers in Northwest Indiana today. Rain will come to an end tonight, but temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Cold start, but it's going to be feeling great this afternoon! Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday. Find out how much we'll warm and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
