The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN
