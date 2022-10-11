Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to Northwest Indiana today. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
Dry much of Wednesday, but showers will begin to push in late this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight and stick around Thursday as a cold front moves in. Get all the details in our weather update.
Chilly with lake effect showers in Northwest Indiana today. Rain will come to an end tonight, but temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! Increasing clouds tonight and showers returning for Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Find out how much we'll cool and when rain is most likely here.
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.