Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

