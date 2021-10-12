 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

