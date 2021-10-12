Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
For the drive home in Munster: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Win…
This evening in Munster: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thun…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. The…
Munster's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Munster folks will see…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will se…