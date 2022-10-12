Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.