Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.