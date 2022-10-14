Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.