Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN
